ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.16.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
