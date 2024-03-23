Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $156.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average of $131.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,367 shares of company stock valued at $38,579,641. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

