Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,187,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,874,000 after buying an additional 134,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $118.62 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

