Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $283.26 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.62.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.