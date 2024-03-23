Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $489,000 Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,660,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,559,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $226.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.26 and its 200 day moving average is $206.82. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $241.72.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

