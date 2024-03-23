Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $891,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $930,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,284,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,539 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,083. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.90.

NYSE VEEV opened at $230.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.97. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

