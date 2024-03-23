Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $262.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,332 shares of company stock worth $4,671,607. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

