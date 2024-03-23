Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,793 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 156,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 62,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 273,800 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,511,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBDT stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.