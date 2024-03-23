Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 13,871 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $27.36 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

