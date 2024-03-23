Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 340 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QQQE opened at $88.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $89.86.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

