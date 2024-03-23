Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 566 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.92 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.37.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

