Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 7,681 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:D opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

