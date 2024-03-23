Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $66.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average is $65.83.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.