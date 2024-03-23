Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $7.66 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $416.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

