Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Position Boosted by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the quarter. Argan accounts for about 0.7% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Argan by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Argan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after acquiring an additional 69,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Argan by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Argan by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after acquiring an additional 26,993 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Argan by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 51,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,794. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.48.

About Argan

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.