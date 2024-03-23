argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $356.95

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $356.95, but opened at $410.81. argenx shares last traded at $405.50, with a volume of 190,356 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on argenx from $346.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.42.

argenx Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of -78.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.99 and a 200 day moving average of $438.21.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

