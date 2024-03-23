Argus Downgrades Jabil (NYSE:JBL) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.50.

JBL opened at $131.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jabil has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.75%.

In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,658 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,271 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

