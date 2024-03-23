Ariose Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 789,600 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 789,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,555,000. Li Auto accounts for about 11.5% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ariose Capital Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Li Auto as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LI traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $30.50. 5,772,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,544,434. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

