Ariose Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 23,000 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.3% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,015,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,272 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.65. The stock had a trading volume of 57,899,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,970,376. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $287.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

