Ariose Capital Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,982 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises approximately 6.9% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $17,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NetEase by 27.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
NetEase Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.52. 571,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,583. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.59.
NetEase Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s payout ratio is 68.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NTES
NetEase Profile
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NetEase
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.