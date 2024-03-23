ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Holdings Trimmed by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.41. 163,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,446. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.99. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.94.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

