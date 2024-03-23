Armon Dadgar Sells 10,241 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 10,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $280,500.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $783,425.28.

On Friday, February 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $826,510.08.

On Monday, January 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $787,733.76.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $822,201.60.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of HCP opened at $27.11 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the third quarter worth $1,119,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 60.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 165,474 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,806 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCP

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.