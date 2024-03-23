Armon Dadgar Sells 10,241 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 10,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $280,500.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $783,425.28.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $826,510.08.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $787,733.76.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $822,201.60.
HashiCorp Price Performance
Shares of HCP opened at $27.11 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCP
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.