Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE AJG traded down $3.77 on Friday, reaching $246.53. 1,042,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,334. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.97 and a 12 month high of $256.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.