Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.17. 233,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,083,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

