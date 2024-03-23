Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Assertio were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ASRT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. 661,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

