Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Declares Final Dividend of $0.20

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Sunday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.
Atlas Arteria Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.90.
Insider Activity
In other Atlas Arteria news, insider Andrew Cook acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.30 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,500.00 ($17,434.21). Corporate insiders own 25.34% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Arteria Company Profile
Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Arteria
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.