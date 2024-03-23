Atwood & Palmer Inc. Grows Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,358,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,462,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Evergy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,716,000 after purchasing an additional 261,664 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.93.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

