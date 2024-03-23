Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $931,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,374. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

