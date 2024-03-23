Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) PT Lowered to $4.50

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Augmedix Stock Down 6.8 %

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

Augmedix stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.14. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Augmedix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 84,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Augmedix by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,015,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 639,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Augmedix by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 37,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

