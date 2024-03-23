Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.43

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 143894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.
Auto Trader Group Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Auto Trader Group Company Profile
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
