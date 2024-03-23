AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $3,450.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,044.61.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AZO

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,239.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,866.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,680.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,097 shares of company stock valued at $59,636,500 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.