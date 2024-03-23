Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Achieves $20.78 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $20.78 billion and $852.05 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $55.05 or 0.00083757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,106,176 coins and its circulating supply is 377,416,536 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

