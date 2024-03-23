Avalon Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,223 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

UNP opened at $244.93 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.12 and a 200-day moving average of $229.58. The stock has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

