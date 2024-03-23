Avalon Capital Management Acquires Shares of 14,039 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after acquiring an additional 651,690 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 270,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

