Avalon Capital Management Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avalon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in Adobe by 36.7% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $499.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $572.63. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

