Avalon Capital Management Buys Shares of 16,236 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

