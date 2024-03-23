Avalon Capital Management Invests $240,000 in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTQ)

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of OCTQ stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20.

