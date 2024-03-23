Avalon Capital Management Takes $2.70 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Avalon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2493 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

