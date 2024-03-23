Avalon Capital Management Takes $401,000 Position in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Avalon Capital Management owned about 0.57% of Leuthold Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leuthold Core ETF by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leuthold Core ETF by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leuthold Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leuthold Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Leuthold Core ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 915,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,751,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Leuthold Core ETF alerts:

Leuthold Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LCR opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.51. Leuthold Core ETF has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $33.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62.

Leuthold Core ETF Profile

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leuthold Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leuthold Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.