Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 2,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92,698 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 86.70%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

