AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) President Daniel Drees Sells 17,604 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) President Daniel Drees sold 17,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $229,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 750,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,686.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Drees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Daniel Drees sold 12,978 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $160,537.86.

On Friday, March 1st, Daniel Drees sold 38,900 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $511,535.00.

AvidXchange Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,595 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AvidXchange by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 180,986 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Articles

