Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Azenta Stock Performance

Azenta stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.32 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at $160,068,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at $140,856,000. Politan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at $93,360,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at $141,290,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at $77,022,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Articles

