Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Insider Buys A$18,300.00 in Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Free Report) insider Donna Player purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.83 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,300.00 ($12,039.47).

Baby Bunting Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.86.

Baby Bunting Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 3rd. Baby Bunting Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Baby Bunting Group

Baby Bunting Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as specialty retailer of maternity and baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories.

