Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,221 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $37.05. 29,001,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,031,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.