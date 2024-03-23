Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.05 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $292.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

