Barclays Begins Coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after buying an additional 40,803,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,484,341,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after buying an additional 10,415,591 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,959,000 after buying an additional 6,665,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after buying an additional 4,604,833 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

