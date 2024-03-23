Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.48

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $48.36, with a volume of 340855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. Barclays lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 180.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,222 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 145.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $1,697,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,689,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,307,000 after purchasing an additional 67,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

