BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) Shares Up 2.8%

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.90. 6,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 10,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

BayFirst Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.49.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.82%.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAFN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in BayFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in BayFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

