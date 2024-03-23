BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.81.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$45.86 on Friday. BCE has a 1-year low of C$45.40 and a 1-year high of C$65.66. The company has a market cap of C$41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.58.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.933758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

