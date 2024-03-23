Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.80. 12,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 21,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

